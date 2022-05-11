A recently retired widower struggles and rummages through his life in order to find something to profess instead of leading an idle days of balmy retirement. He finally gets the chance to pursue his favorite profession, only to come to clash with the prevailing societal views and particularly, the view of his sons.

Sharmaji Namkeen is the last message the late actor Rishi Kapoor wants us to see and remember him for.

The film has special importance, not only because of being Mr. Kapoor’s last movie. The protagonist gets a special trait here. Something rarely implied in the movie making business.

The protagonist has been split into two well-known actors. One being Rishi Kapoor himself and the other the equally talented Paresh Rawal.

During the movie, the viewers get the privilege of seeing the lead role getting masterfully played by the two aforementioned actors.

To judge this technique as something risky or refreshing majorly relies on the tragic fact that Rishi Kapoor did not get to finish this movie due to his deteriorate health and therefore Paresh Rawal had to come and fill his shoes.

It was more of a “need for the moment” thing for the producers and the directors to cast the latter actor and observe what this project turns into.

Sharmaji is an ambitious person, coarse into taking a voluntary retirement. He is finding it hard to cope up with the life of a senior citizen. Sharmaji prefers working for something he truly enjoys- like cooking.

One would easily identify Sharmaji as a gifted cook and determined to pursue his new interest but is shun by his two sons’ who believe selling cooked items will question the family’s corporate white-collar image. But that does not stop Sharmaji from pursuing his dream. He ends up serving in private kitty parties as a home chef where he gets acquainted with a number of women including Ms. Veena (played graciously by Juhi Chawla).

As the film progresses, one gets to see the ups and down of a typical of a middle class family.

Rishi Kapoor’s portrayal of the role is exquisite and emotional while the parts played by Paresh Rawal are comically exceptional and connecting. One can notice that no efforts were spared in portraying the character and directing the narrative.

Sharmaji Namkeen is one of the most realistic films one can see in the increasingly growing melodramatic Bollywood. Such films are rarely produced who resemble the life of the common man. Sharmaji Namkeen is among those uniquely crafted movies dedicated in describing what the people in the buses, in the cities go through. And that’s what makes this movie distinctive.

The movie has been written and directed by Hitesh Bhatia. A debutante himself, Hitesh work speaks vividly on the screen with each meticulous moment and dialogue bringing authenticity and the most parable realism. The storyline is emotional and the direction is well conducted with extensive details and richness of the scenes. Something I long for in our Pakistani films and drama. As a debutante, Hitesh has conducted an exceptional deliverance in both the writing and the directing of this movie.

There is no doubt that Hitesh’s lenses and eye for camera brings each moment in the movie come to life right before the eyes of the audience. Sharmaji Namkeen is not a product of high budgeted productions, one can tell that after comparing it with the movies brought by proverbial Khans, Karan Johar, Sanjay Leela, and Rohit Shetty.

This clearly is a statement that heavy budget is not a prerequisite for a successfully engaging movie. Something Pakistani moviemakers often point out as na justification for producing incompetent products.

Seeing the movie context, an avid Bollywood buff would suspect someone like Farhan Akhtar behind such a project- it’s because he is. Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani have co-produced this movie.

Farhan Akhtar certainly needs no introduction. He is one of the genius behind movies like Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Toofan and Fukrey. Each of these movies have the traits of revolving around the lives of the normal people who live small yet dream big.

Sharmaji Namkeen , to sum up, is a movie which will forever be noted on the records, mainly because its Rishi Kapoor’s final project. However, it is a farewell given by the actor to all his fan. Under the eye and the lens of the people who like to evoke special moments, this films carries massive importance for anyone who dreams, values family, and wants to live life to the fullest.

