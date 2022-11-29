Sharman Joshi says he ‘wanted’ to be back on ‘Golmaal’ franchise

Bollywood actor Sharman Joshi, who was a pivotal part of the first ‘Golmaal’ film before being replaced in part two, said that he ‘wanted’ to be back in the franchise.

The ‘3 Idiots’ actor confirmed that despite his exit from the sequel due to ‘management issues’, he wanted to be back in future parts of the comedy franchise and even requested filmmaker Rohit Shetty to cast him.

In a recent conversation with an Indian media outlet, Joshi was quizzed about him being missing from the following films after the launching title of Shetty’s ‘Golmaal’ franchise, to which the versatile actor replied that it was due to ‘some management issues’.

He added, “My management was not communicating too well. Money was, of course, the factor.”

“They were asking a price which the producers were not very comfortable with. I was not aware this was going on. By the time I got to know, I approached them.”

Joshi also disclosed his later conversation with Shetty and said, “I did request him [Shetty] that I wanted to be a part of the next Golmaal and he said ‘yeah yeah’. That’s where it was left at, an ambiguous ‘yeah’.”

“So, I don’t know whether I will actually be a part of it but I am happy to be,” he concluded.

‘Golmaal: Fun Unlimited’ (2006) starred Ajay Devgn, Arshad Warsi, Sharman Joshi and Tusshar Kapoor in parallel leads. The comedy flick was the directorial breakthrough of ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty.

