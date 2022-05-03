Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy announces ‘Ms Marvel’ release for Pakistani cinemas

Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy has announced that Marvel’s upcoming Ms Marvel series will release across cinemas in Pakistan, She is helping the studios with the release.

The two-time oscar-winning filmmaker took to her Instagram account on Tuesday to announce the big news. She revealed that Disney is bringing the first Pakistani superhero series exclusively to Pakistani cinemas.

She wrote in the post, “BIG ANNOUNCEMENT, I have exciting news to share: An Eid present for #Pakistan!! We are bringing Ms Marvel to theatres across the country!!

She added, “The Walt Disney Company and Marvel Studios have a special announcement to make. Marvel Studios’ new original series “Ms Marvel” will be released exclusively in cinemas only in Pakistan, through their licensee HKC Entertainment. @hkcentertainment @disneyplus.”

Sharmeen also shared a schedule for the screening of the series.

“Disney and Marvel will be especially creating a cinema format version of the six-episode series for Pakistan, split into three parts as follows:

Episodes 1 and 2 will debut on 16th June

Episodes 3 and 4 will debut on 30th June

Episodes 5 and 6 will debut on the 14th of July

She added that the decision was made to celebrate the introduction of the first Pakistani Marvel superhero, Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani), into the MCU. The series also features a diverse cast both in front of and behind the camera.

Disney and Marvel did not want Pakistani audiences to miss out on seeing Ms Marvel and her story as Disney+ has not yet launched in their country.

