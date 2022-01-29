Sharmila Faruqui serves Rs50mn defamation notice on Nadia Khan

KARACHI: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui on Saturday sent a Rs50 million defamation notice to prominent TV host Nadia Khan for making a defamatory video against her mother.

The PPP sent the notice to TV host Nadia Khan through her lawyers on Saturday,

The PPP lawmaker, in a notice available with ARY News, maintained that Nadia Khan had published a defamatory video on her Youtube channel in which she mocked her mother Anisa over her makeup look.

The notice gives Khan 15 days to not only retract her remarks and tender an apology, but also pay her Rs50 million as compensation.

The controversy

An Instagram video went viral in which Nadia Khan asked Anisa Farooqui who does her makeup. In her reply, the woman admitted to doing it herself but learnt it from her daughter.

The politician did not welcome the celebrity’s question and called her out, “She’s a shameless woman. I’m reporting her to cybercrime officially”, she wrote.

The PPP lawmaker Sharmila Faruqui last week submitted an application with the FIA cybercrime cell. Sharmila also posted a picture of herself at the FIA office, filing the complaint against Khan.

Talking to ARY News after filing a complaint against Nadia Khan with the FIA cybercrime cell, the PPP leader had said that Khan intentionally made fun of her mother by sharing her makeup video on social media.

“Nadia Khan shared a video of my mother without her consent which is unethical,” she said, adding that her mother, Anisa, is a very simple woman and had nothing to do with showbiz and politics.

