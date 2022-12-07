Sharp rise in fish price as demand increases

KARACHI: The price of fish soared due to increased sales as winter approaches in Karachi, ARY news reported on Wednesday.

According to details, Citizens have begun thronging different markets in search of fresh fish to whip up a meal which will keep them warm during the cold season.

Citizens urged the government to stop fish sellers from profiteering during winters when most households keep fish on their daily menu.

Citizens complained per kg price of fish has increased during this season compared to last year.

Fish lovers in Pakistan usually buy the “leftover stocks” of the total catch as the top or A-one qualities are exported to various countries.

Pakistan’s annual fish production is estimated at 650,000 tons and out of which 70,000-90,000 tons are exported every year. Around 360,000 persons are engaged in the fisheries sector.

Comments