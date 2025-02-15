Sharvari to join hands with Diljit Dosanjh for Imtiaz Ali’s next

With three back-to-back hits last year and YRF’s big-budgeted spy film in the lineup, rising Bollywood starlet Sharvari Wagh has bagged yet another coveted project, a period romance by award-winning filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, co-starring actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh.

As reported by Indian media, ace filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, who is set to join hands with Diljit Dosanjh, has finally found his leading lady in Sharvari, for the period romance film, also featuring budding actor Vedang Raina and cinema veteran Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Quoting a source close to the development, the publication exclusively reported, “Imtiaz wanted to cast someone who is a talented actor and felt Sharvari is best for the part.”

“The industry feels Sharvari has the potential to make it big from her generation and she tick-marked the bucket list of Imtiaz Ali to be a part of his next directorial,” the insider stated, adding that the pre-production work has already begun and the project is expected to go on the floors this April.

Further revealing the details of her character, the person shared, “The tale has multiple character arcs, and Sharvari will be seen sharing the screen space with Vedang in this soul-touching romantic film. It’s a different take on romance from everything done by Imtiaz to date.”

While no official confirmation regarding this project has been made either by the makers or the actor, Sharvari surely has her lineup exciting with YRF’s female spy movie, titled ‘Alpha’, co-starring Bollywood A-lister Alia Bhatt. The Shiv Rawail directorial is scheduled for release sometime this year.