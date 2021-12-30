Efforts afoot to uplift downtrodden segments of society: Shaukat Tarin

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Finance and Revenue Shaukat Tarin has said on Thursday that the government is making all-out efforts for the social and economic development of the oppressed segments of the society.

He was addressing the interest-free loan scheme under the Kamyab Pakistan Program ceremony in Islamabad on Thursday. He said it is an important day for the poor segments of society.

The finance minister said that the loans will be provided to those who do not have access to banks and the Prime Minister has issued special directives in this regard.

He said loans are being provided to all segments without any discrimination. He said we are committed to fulfilling the dreams of the poor.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry said that the finance amendment bill, the mini-budget, will be presented before the National Assembly later in the day.

Taking to Twitter to make the announcement, Fawad Chaudhry said that the budget amendment bill is tabled before the special cabinet committee.

“After its approval, a parliamentary meeting of the PTI and its allies will be held,” he said added that the bill would be tabled before the National Assembly today.

