Third Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital to be inaugurated in Karachi ‘soon’

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate Abdul Qadir University on Monday, the second university to be built by the premier himself after the National University of Modern Languages (NUML) while the third Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital will also be inaugurated soon, ARY NEWS reported.

This was announced by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr. Shahbaz Gill from his Twitter handle.

وزیراعظم خان اس پہلے نمل کالج کی شکل میں 1 انٹرنیشنل سٹینڈرڈ کی یونیورسٹی اور 2 انٹرنیشنل لیول کے شوکت خانم کینسر ہسپتال لاہور اور پشاور میں بنا چکے۔اب دوسری یونیورسٹی اور تیسرا ہسپتال کھل رہا ہے۔کیا دنیا میں ہے کوئی اور جس نے یہ کارنامہ انجام دیا ہو؟ قوم کو فخر ہے عمران خان پر https://t.co/QR6gpDhlp6 — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) November 28, 2021



“Prime Minister Khan has previously built an internationally recognized university in the face of NUML besides also establishing two internationally recognized Shaukat Khanum Cancer Hospital in Lahore and Peshawar,” he said.

Shahbaz Gill said that the prime is now building a second university and a third cancer hospital in Karachi. “Is there anyone else in the world who did this,” the SAPM asked.

Based on Islamic teachings, Sufism, and modern scientific research, the University will play an important role in character building and promoting modern knowledge among the youth.

A block of the university has been completed, while the construction of two academic blocks has been underway.

Around 60 girls and boys students have been enrolled in the university.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Al-Qadir University, in October 2019, with an objective to make the institution a cradle of science and spirituality.

