Shaukat Tareen’s ‘fear in bureaucracy’ comment is baseless, says NAB

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Wednesday refuted a statement of Finance Minister Shaukat Tareen with regard to the bureaucracy and NAB, ARY News reported.

Shaukat Tareen stated that the bureaucracy was not performing up to the mark owing to the fear of the National Accountability Bureau.

“Tareen’s statement has been baseless and beyond real facts,” the accountability bureau said in its statement.

“The NAB’s 1273 references, to the tune of 1300 billion, have been under hearing in different accountability courts and among them the cases against bureaucracy are almost equal to none,” according to the statement.

“Still consistent propaganda has been underway against the National Accountability Bureau and its objective is to blame the anti-graft watchdog and to discourage the bureaucracy,” the NAB stated.

“The NAB respects the bureaucracy and appreciates its valuable services,” according to the statement.

“Justice Javed Iqbal has turned the National Accountability Bureau into a functional institution. The bureaucracy needs not fear the NAB, if it works under the constitution and the law,” according to the statement.

“It is an advice for the Minister of Finance to read the National Accountability Bureau ordinance thoroughly.” “The National Accountability Bureau and corruption could not go side by side,” the NAB stated on Tareen’s comments.