Shaukat Tarin’s nomination as Senate candidate challenged

PESHAWAR: The Awami National Party (ANP) on Wednesday challenged the nomination papers of Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin for a Senate seat, ARY News reported.

Tarin’s nomination papers were challenged by Awami National Party (ANP) candidate.

In his petition filed with the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), the ANP candidate said that the finance advisor leader did not fulfil the requirements.

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin had submitted his nomination papers to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Dec. 2.

The proposers including Taimur Jhagra and seconder Kamran Bangash also reached the ECP office to submit their documents.

The polls on the Senate’s vacant seat will be held on December 20 from 9:00 am to 4:00 pm inside the provincial assembly’s building, whereas, the final date of the submission of nomination papers is December 2.

According to the schedule, the ECP will issue the list of candidates on December 3 who have submitted their nomination papers and the scrutiny of the nomination papers will be completed on December 6.

READ: PTI AWARDS SENATE TICKET TO SHAUKAT TARIN

The candidates could file their appeals against the approval or rejection of the nomination papers by December 8 and the verdicts of the tribunal appeals will be announced by December 10.

n November 23, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) leader Ayub Afridi had resigned as a member of the upper house of Parliament to create a seat for Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin in the Senate.

Facebook Notice for EU!

You need to login to view and post FB Comments!