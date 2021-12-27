Shaukat Tarin sworn in as federal minister

ISLAMABAD: Senator Shaukat Tarin on Monday took oath as federal minister at a ceremony in Aiwan-e-Sadr, Islamabad.
President Dr. Arif Alvi administered the oath to Tarin. The ceremony was attended by cabinet members and senior officials of the government.
Last week, Shaukat Tarin was sworn in as a senator.
Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani had administered oath to the senator-elect at the start of a session of the upper house of Parliament.
Read more: PM’s aide Shaukat Tarin elected senator on KP seat
On Dec 1, Tarin was elected as a member of the Senate on a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) ticket on the vacant seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP).
By-election on the Senate seat was held at the KP Assembly. He got 87 votes in the 145-member House. His rivals, Shaukat Amirzada of the Awami National Party (ANP) and Zahir Shah of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUIF) got 13 votes each.
A total of 123 ballots were polled, out of which nine were declared invalid while one was rejected.
You need to login to view and post FB Comments!