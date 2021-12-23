Shaukat Tarin wants measures to protect taxpayers’ data

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance Shaukat Tarin on Thursday directed the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) to take measures to protect the data of taxpayers.

Tarin chaired an important meeting at the FBR headquarters to review progress on automation. He emphasised the importance of automation to facilitate taxpayers and ensure administrative efficiency and transparency.

FBR Chairman and Revenue Division secretary Dr Mohammad Ashfaq Ahmed, FBR member (Information Technology) Dr Ashfaq Ahmed Tunio, Chief Information Officer (CIO) Mansoor Sultan and others were attendance in the meeting.

Tarin was briefed on progress thus far made towards automation, up-gradation of data centre and data security.

The adviser directed the tax body to take all necessary measures to ensure protection of taxpayers’ data and instructed that all resources at disposal be utilised to achieve that end.

In Sept 2021, Tarin had disclosed that a cyber attack brought down the Federal Board of Revenue’s (FBR) data centre. In a hearing of the Senate Committee on Finance, Shaukat Tarin said that the FBR system was hacked for seven days by a group of Indian hackers.

He said that the Indian cyber attackers had also hacked the FBR’s data centre in year 2019. “Those needed to be punished for hacking of the system have already been punished,” the minister said.

“The IT system of the FBR being upgraded to counter any future attack,” he added.

