Shaukat Tarin says ‘will leave’ if PM not satisfied with performance

KARACHI: Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin has said if Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan was not satisfied with the finance ministry performance then “We will go home.”

After attending a ceremony at the Karachi Chamber of Commerce & Industry (KCCI) he did not take questions when the media persons tried to talk to him.

However, replying to one query about the non-inclusion of his ministry in the top ten federal ministries, which were hailed for their performance, Shaukat Tarin said: “Chalay jayeingay yar.”

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed displeasure to the federal government for getting 11th rank in the list of top-performing ministries.

FM Shah Mahmood Qureshi had also expressed disappointment over the ranking of top-performing ministries in his letter to the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Establishment.

Read more: TOP-PERFORMING MINISTRIES: SHAH MAHMOOD QURESHI UNHAPPY OVER GETTING 11TH RANK

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan had distributed certificates among his best performing ministries with Minister for Communication and Postal Services Murad Saeed remaining on top.

Federal Minister for Planning and Development and NCOC head Asad Umar, and SAPM on Poverty Alleviation Sania Nishtar secured second and third positions as best performing ministries in light of the performance agreement while Khusro Bakhtiyar, Moeed Yusuf, Razak Dawood, Sheikh Rasheed, Shireen Mazari, Shafqat Mahmood and Fakhar Imam were also rewarded with certificates over their best performances.

Comments