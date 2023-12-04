Shaukat Yousafzai declared fugitive by court

SHANGLA: The Senior Civil Trial Court Judge on Monday declared the Former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Shaukat Yousafzai a fugitive as he failed to appear before the court, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a case was registered on November 21 in the Karora police station against the former KP minister, after which the Senior Trial Court Judge declared him a fugitive as he failed to appear before the court.

The police stated several sections have been added in the FIR’s registered against the PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai in the Karora police station.

The police submitted the challan to the court, stating that they had raided for several days to locate and apprehend Shaukat Yousafzai but failed.

The court ordered the arrest of Shaukat Yousafzai and directive to produce him within 30 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that, yesterday, PTI leader Shaukat Yousafzai was offloaded at Bacha Khan International Airport۔

According to the details, Shaukat Yousafzai was barred from flying to Saudi Arabia to perform Umrah at the Bacha Khan International Airport in Peshawar over ‘unknown’ reasons.

The former minister in his video message said despite clearance from the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and other institutions, he was offloaded.

Shaukat Yousafzai questioned why he was not stopped during the clearance process and added he was unaware of who had offloaded him and why he was kept at the airport.

The PTI leader said neither his name is on ECL nor any FIR is registered against him and added that he always respected state institutions and done politics within democratic norms.