No DP/ST crossover? Shawn Levy debunks his own claims

Hollywood director Shawn Levy takes a U-turn from his own claims; deflated the idea of ‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Deadpool’ crossover.

Levy, who teased a ‘Deadpool’–‘Stranger Things’ crossover at the Emmys red carpet on Monday night, has now contradicted his own statement, calling it to be a ‘dumb joke’.

For those unversed, ‘The Adam Project’ director spoke to the media reporters about his ‘Stranger Things Cinematic Universe’ when confirmed that a Deadpool-Stranger Things crossover is indeed a possibility. “Ryan [Reynolds] and I were trying to figure out how in the world could we do a ‘Deadpool’–‘Stranger Things’ crossover,” said Levy, adding that, they “haven’t cracked it yet, but it’s on the table.” read more

Now a day later, the ‘Stranger Things’ showrunner took to his account on the micro-blogging site to clarify any misunderstandings started by his statement. “Wade Wilson [Deadpool] can’t stand the sight of blood, unless it’s his own or his enemies,” Levy wrote in his tweet.

Wade Wilson can’t stand the sight of blood, unless it’s his own or his enemies. Nose- bleeds are a hard Pass. No DP/ST crossover coming, folks. Sorry my dumb joke led to misleading headlines🙃⚔️ — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) September 13, 2022

He added, “Nose- bleeds [reference to Stranger Things] are a hard Pass. No DP/ST crossover coming, folks. Sorry my dumb joke led to misleading headlines.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Shawn Levy, who has directed Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project’ and ‘Free Guy’ and is set to once again show his magic with the Hollywood star in ‘Deadpool 3’, had earlier expressed the desire to see Reynolds in the fifth and final season of ‘Stranger Things’ as well.

