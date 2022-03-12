Director Shawn Levy wants to team Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman

Director Shawn Levy who recently worked with Ryan Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project’ wants to get him and Hugh Jackman together for ‘Bromance’ movie.

Speaking to a foreign news portal about his latest release, Shawn Levy expressed his wish to bring together two stars he has worked with – Ryan Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project’ and Hugh Jackman back in ‘Real Steel’ – for a bromance movie, that he would want to helm.

When questioned about having worked with Reynolds in more movies than Jackman, if he is willing to equal the count, Levy replied: “What we want is to fold it all in together and make a big, fat bromance sandwich of a movie, because the world wants the Hugh Jackman-Ryan Reynolds movie.”

“I don’t know exactly what it’s going to be, but I know it needs to be me who directs it,” he added.

Furthermore, speaking on his experience with Reynolds in ‘The Adam Project’, Levy termed him ‘a fountain of creativity’.

“Ryan is not one of these movie stars who hides behind a wall of agents and representatives. He picks up the call, and he makes the call. He rolls up his sleeves and does the work to get shit done.”

The Ryan Reynold and Jennifer Garner starrer sci-fi – ‘The Adam Project’ debuted on Netflix on March 11. Apart from Garner and Reynolds, the film will see Mark Ruffalo, Zoe Saldana, and Catherine Keener.

