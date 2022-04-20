‘Either flying or drowning’: Shawn Mendes pens unfiltered feelings

Canadian singer Shawn Mendes penned his unfiltered feelings of struggles with anxiety in an open letter shared on social media.

Turning to social media on Wednesday morning, Shawn Mendes shared a lengthy note about his ‘private struggles’ in life. “Sometimes I ask myself what is it that I should be doing with my life and what I always hear in return is ‘to tell the truth, to be the truth'” wrote the ‘Stitches’ singer, adding that it a ‘hard thing’ to do though.

“I’m afraid that if people know and see the truth, they might think less of me. They might become bored of me. So in those moments of feeling low, I either put on a show or hide,” read the note further.

“The truth, in current form is a 23 year old who constantly feels like he’s either flying or drowning,” noted the Grammy winner. “Maybe that’s just what it is to be in your 20’s idk, or maybe that’s just me.”

Adding that he is ‘overwhelmed’ and ‘overstimulated’ with so much success, the singer beleived it’s hard to feel like failing.

Following the letter from the celeb, comments section was filled up with support from fans and friends alike.

It is pertinent to mention that the singer broke up with fellow musician Camila Cabello in November 2021, after dating for a little over two years. Mendes has been quite open about his post-breakup strategies and revealed to be ‘trying not to be too hard on himself’.

Comments