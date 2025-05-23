Will Zachary Levi’s Shazam ever return to the big screen?

Zachary Levi has opened up about the uncertain future of his role as Shazam in the newly evolving DC Universe under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actor expressed his deep fondness for the magically powered superhero he first portrayed in 2019’s Shazam! and later reprised in the 2023 sequel Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Zachary Levi, who has played Shazam with a comedic charm and heartfelt sincerity, confirmed his willingness to return to the role.

“Absolutely. I loved playing the role,” he said.

However, he admitted he has “no idea” about whether he will be included in the DC Universe’s future plans, stating, “It’s all well above my pay grade.”

Despite Zachary Levi’s clear enthusiasm, his return as Shazam appears unlikely.

While the first Shazam! film was a critical and commercial success, earning $367.8 million globally, its sequel was a disappointment, grossing only $134.1 million worldwide.

This underperformance has likely influenced the DC Studios’ current strategy, which is steering away from many characters and actors associated with the DCEU era, including Levi’s Shazam.

In addition to box office struggles, Zachary Levi has also faced controversies in recent years.

These include his 2023 tweet appearing to support vaccine scepticism, public criticism of strike rules during the SAG-AFTRA protests, and a cryptic post following the death of actor Gavin Creel, which some interpreted as politically insensitive.

Zachary Levi has also added fuel to fan theories suggesting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson may have undermined the Shazam franchise’s potential crossover with Black Adam.

Meanwhile, the DC Universe has already begun its transition with the animated series Creature Commandos and the upcoming Superman reboot starring David Corenswet.

Other confirmed projects like Peacemaker Season 2, Lanterns, Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, and a Clayface film are set to build the new DCU canon. As of now, Shazam is absent from this slate.

While Zachary Levi continues to voice his love for Shazam and hopes for a return, the trajectory of the DC Universe suggests the lightning may not strike for him again anytime soon.