‘I will give you a Range Rover…’: Shazeal Shoukat reveals marriage proposal from fan

Showbiz starlet Shazeal Shoukat recalled when a fan tried to woo her with Range Rover along with a marriage proposal.

Shazeal Shoukat was recently seated with actor-host Momin Saqib for a fun tell-all on a private news channel when she revealed a funny DM from a fan on Instagram, which left her in splits and she felt like putting him in place but decided otherwise to save up on her energy.

“I got this DM which said, ‘Marry me, I’ll give you a Range Rover,'” shared the ‘Samjhota’ actor. “And I was like, bro, is that even a thing? The family that I come from, I can give you two.”

The celebrity also mentioned this follower, who messages her daily at the same time, asking her to offer Tahajjud prayers.

Speaking about marriage, Shoukat said that she would want someone who would put her needs before him and she should do the same for the person she loves.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shazeal Shoukat is set to return to TV screens with the new serial ‘Adawat’. The upcoming play of ARY Digital also stars Fatima Effendi, Saad Qureshi and Syed Jibran.

Previously, she won love and acclaim for her work in ‘Mann Aangan’, ‘Samjhota’, ‘Teri Raah Mein’, ‘Benaam’ and ‘Pakeeza Phuppo’.

