Shazia Marri dismisses rumors of President Zardari’s resignation

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Information Secretary and Member of the National Assembly, Shazia Marri, on Tuesday, strongly refuted rumors suggesting that President Asif Ali Zardari is planning to resign, calling them “fabricated and baseless.”

In an official statement, Shazia Marri said, “The rumors of President Asif Ali Zardari’s resignation are entirely unfounded and based on falsehoods.”

She added that both the PPP and President Zardari have consistently demonstrated their commitment to face challenges rather than backing down.

“History is witness to President Zardari’s resilience as he stood firm in the face of dictatorship and imprisonment,” she stated.

Addressing concerns about political alliances, Marri emphasized that the PPP maintains strong and positive relations with its coalition partners. “There is no justification for such speculations. A two-thirds majority is required in all four provincial assemblies, the National Assembly, and the Senate for any change,” she noted.

Shazia Marri further said that President Asif Ali Zardari is poised to become the first civilian president in Pakistan’s history to complete two full terms in office, reinforcing his legacy of political endurance and constitutional continuity.

Earlier, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) spokesman Nadeem Afzal Chand said that President Asif Ali Zardari’s position is secure and that the country’s political system cannot function without their party.

“There is no threat to Asif Ali Zardari’s presidency as the system cannot operate without the PPP. How can they throw us out?,” Nadeem Afzal Chand said during an exclusive interview with ARY News.

Replying to a question about Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the PPP spokesman remarked, “He [Shehbaz Sharif] was Chief Minister, now he is Prime Minister—what more will he become?”