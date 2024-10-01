SHC adjourns hearing of appeals in Murtaza Bhutto murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday heard appeal against acquittal of accused in Murtaza Bhutto murder case, ARY News reported.

The high court heard appeals of the state and Noor Muhammad, a servant of Murtaza Bhutto in the murder case.

Defence lawyers informed the bench, comprises of Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto, accused former police officers Wajid Durrani and Rai Tahir have been ailing and could not appear in hearing of the case.

The lawyer of Shoaib Suddle, another accused in the case, told the court that the Supreme Court has given an assignment to his client. “He will not appear in the court, if the supreme court has delegated him an assignment,” the court questioned.

“Some accused of the case, Shahid Hayat, Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Agha Mohammad Jameel and Masood Sharif have died,” lawyers told the court.

The high court expressed resentment over non-compliance of the SSP East and issued show-cause notice to him over failing to submit report about the expired accused of the case.

“The appeals in Murtaza Bhutto murder case have been pending since 2010,” Justice Phulpoto observed.

The high court bench adjourned further hearing of the appeals until November 07.

Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s personal servant Noor Muhammad had filed appeal in the high court in year 2010 against acquittal of the accused in the high-profile killing in a police encounter near Do Talwar in Karachi on September 20, 1996, 28 years ago.