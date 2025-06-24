SHC calls federal reply over IRSA member appointment as inadequate

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Tuesday termed the federal government’s reply unsatisfactory over its failure in appointment of the member of the IRSA from Sindh.

The court was hearing a contempt of the court petition over non-compliance of the high court’s order.

Assistant Attorney General appeared before the constitutional bench of the Sindh High Court and Secretary Establishment and Secretary Water Resources reply was submitted to the court.

The bench called the federal government’s reply as unsatisfactory and summoned the Secretary Establishment and Secretary Water Resources in person.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until August 18.

The bench in an interchange with the government lawyer said that the court was not satisfied with the reply, “Tell the bench why the judicial decision was not implemented”, Justice KK Agha asked.

The counsel of the petitioner earlier said that a petition was filed in 2013, and the court decided it in 2017 but the federal government yet to enforce the court’s decision.

The Sindh High Court hearing a petition filed by Senator Zameer Ghumro.

According to the petition, the Sindh High Court had directed the Indus River System Authority (IRSA) on May 12, 2017, to issue the federal member from Sindh. “The decision was being implemented until 2011 and after it, appointments were made from other provinces”, petition read.