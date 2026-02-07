SHC CB hears PTI petitions against workers arrests under MPO

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench summoned copies of the Sindh Cabinet’s arrest decision and concerned documents while hearing petitions against arrest of PTI workers under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

The court also issued notice to the Advocate General of Sindh and other parties of the case and summoned their reply.

The court also granted meeting permission to detained PTI workers with their families over more than 40 applications.

The constitutional bench adjourned further hearing of the case until February 10.

The court also directed for delivering copies of court orders to Advocate General Sindh, IG and superintendents of Malir and the Central Jail.

The PTI on Monday challenged arrests of 180 party workers at the Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench under the maintenance of public order as Sindh’s home department issued arrest orders under the MPO.

Justice Nisar Bhanbhro of the constitutional bench directed to fix the petitions according to the roster on February 03.

According to the Sindh home department 51 arrest orders have been issued from Karachi’s District East, 30 from Karachi West, 24 from central district, 23 from Keamari, 22 persons from Korangi, 10 from District South, nine from Malir and 11 persons arrest orders in the city district.

In a statement home department said that the specified persons were apprehended to disrupt law and order and pose threat to life and property of general public. “These persons will be arrested and shifted to Malir Jail for 30 days”.

The PTI in its petition claimed that the party workers have been arrested between previous Saturday and Sunday night. “The large number of workers arrests have caused panic in families. A crackdown has been launched in city for PTI workers arrests,” party’s lawyer said.