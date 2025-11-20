SHC clubs petitions challenging 27th constitutional amendment

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court clubbed two petitions challenging the 27th constitutional amendment in a hearing on Thursday.

The high court bench issued notices to the Attorney General of Pakistan and other parties and summoned their reply by December 18.

The 27th constitutional amendment, passed by the Parliament, has been challenged in the Sindh High Court.

“The constitutional amendment clashes to the fundamental structure of the constitution,” Ibrahim Saifuddin Advocate said in his petition in the high court.

“This petition aimed at raising legal question for protection of the constitution,” petitioner lawyer said. “The amendment has been against the basic principles of the division of powers, freedom of judiciary and the rule of law,” according to the petition.

“With this amendment, the parliament and the executive’s roles have been enhanced for the appointment of judges in the constitutional court as well as in the supreme court,” petition argued.

Petitioner has requested to the court to declare the 27th constitutional amendment as unconstitutional, against the Islamic and democratic principles and null and void.

Pakistan’s National Assembly passed the 27th Amendment bill with two-third majority as the opposition vehemently protested against it and staged walkout.