SHC Constitutional Bench set aside stay order on teachers’ recruitment

KARACHI: Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench set aside restraining order against recruitment of PST and JST teachers in Sindh, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The constitutional bench while hearing a petition against recruitment policy of teachers in Sindh, allowed provincial government to go ahead with recruitment of teachers across the province.

The high court had earlier issued a stay order restraining the government from filling vacancies of teachers.

Sindh government in its plea said that the restraining order has put the province’s educational system on standstill pleading to the court to allow recruitment of teachers for betterment of the educational system.

The petitioner earlier argued that the giving justification of the hard area their people have been passed on 33 marks. The petition stressed for enforcement of unified policy on entire Sindh.

The Sindh High Court last year in June barred the provincial government from further recruitment of teachers.

The SHC was moved against the recruitment of teachers under the hard area policy. The applicant demanded a unified policy for the recruitment of teachers.

The high court’s then chief justice, Ahmed Ali Shaikh while hearing the plea against the policy of teachers’ recruitment in the province questioned the education secretary about the hard and soft areas policy in recruitment.