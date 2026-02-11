SHC dismisses PTI petitions after MPO detention order withdrawal

KARACHI: The Government of Sindh informed the Constitutional Bench of the Sindh High Court on Wednesday that the government withdrawn detention orders under the MPO.

The SHC constitutional bench was hearing petitions against the PTI workers’ detentions under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

The government lawyer told the bench that the government has taken back the detention notifications of all detained people.

“The detention withdrawal notification has been submitted to the court,” lawyer said.

Barrister Ali Tahir argued that the detention order was issued without approval from the Sindh cabinet, he demanded contempt of court proceedings against the Additional Chief Secretary.

“The notification has withdrawn and the petitions have become infructuous,” the bench said.

The court refused contempt proceedings against the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and dismissed all petitions related to the case.

The PTI had earlier challenged arrests of over 180 party workers at the Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench under the maintenance of public order.

Ahead of the PTI protest call on February 08, the home department in a statement said that the specified persons were apprehended to disrupt law and order and pose threat to life and property of general public. “These persons will be arrested and shifted to Malir Jail for 30 days”.

“The large number of workers arrests have caused panic in families. A crackdown has been launched in city for PTI workers arrests,” party’s lawyer said.