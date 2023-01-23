SHC disposes of plea against suspension of Rao Anwar’s bail

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday disposed of the petitioner’s plea to cancel the bail of former SSP-Malir Rao Anwar in high-profile Naqeeb Ullah Mehsud murder, ARY News reported.

As per details, Naqeeb’s father has withdrawn the plea to suspend the bail of accused murderer Rao Anwar.

A two-member bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) headed by Justice Muhammad Iqbal Kalhoro heard the case.

The petitioner told the court that the case trial is completed and they don’t want to continue this case against the accused.

On July 11, 2018, the ATC granted bail to former SSP Malir Rao Anwar against a surety bond of Rs 1 million.

Later on January 31, 2020, a plea was filed in the Sindh High Court (SHC) to cancel the bail of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Read more: ATC ADJOURNS NAQEEBULLAH MEHSUD MURDER CASE TILL JAN 12

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court (ATC) in Karachi adjourned the hearing of the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case till January 12.

Naqeebullah murder case

On March 25 last year, the anti-terrorism court (ATC) indicted former Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Rao Anwar and others in the Naqeebullah Mehsud murder case.

Anwar is accused of being involved in the murder of Naqeebullah and three others in a staged police encounter in Karachi.

Mehsud was killed on January 13, 2018, in Karachi during a fake encounter allegedly staged by Rao Anwar, the senior superintendent of police of Karachi’s Malir district.

Comments