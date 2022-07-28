SHC disposes of plea seeking Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Thursday disposed of the petition seeking the autopsy and exhumation of televangelist Dr Aamir Liaquat Hussian, ARY News reported.

The family of a renowned TV personality had approached Sindh High Court (SHC) to reverse a decision from a judicial magistrate for exhumation and autopsy, terming it an un-Islamic act and without the consent of the family.

The two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, heard the plea and disposed of the plea after the parties in the case reached a consensus.

At the outset of today’s hearing, Justice Iqbal Kalhoro directed the complainants to approach a sessions court against the orders of the judicial magistrate as high court cannot be approached in this case directly.

Later, the court wrapped up the case.

On June 20, a local court in Karachi ordered the formation of a medical board for the post-mortem examination of former TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aamir Liaquat Hussain – who was also a PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency – was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis. The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

