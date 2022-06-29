SHC extends stay against Aamir Liaquat’s autopsy

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday extended its earlier restraining order against the exhumation and autopsy of Aamir Liaquat’s body, ARY News reported.

The two-judge bench, headed by Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar, heard the plea and extended a stay order on the post-mortem of the late TV host turned politician till July 19.

The family of renowned TV personality Aamir Liaquat Hussain had approached Sindh High Court (SHC) to reverse a decision from a judicial magistrate for exhumation and autopsy, terming it an un-Islamic act and without the consent of the family.

On June 20, a local court in Karachi ordered the formation of a medical board for the post-mortem examination of former TV host and politician Aamir Liaquat Hussain.

SHC suspends order to exhume, conduct autopsy of Aamir Liaquat

Judicial Magistrate East Wazeer Hussain Memon had written a letter to the provincial health secretary to constitute a medical board and fix a date for the exhumation of the body.

It is pertinent to mention here that Aamir Liaquat Hussain – who was also a PTI MNA from a Karachi constituency – was found unconscious at his house situated in Khudadad Colony of the metropolis. The 50-year-old was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead

