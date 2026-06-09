SHC grants protective bail to SSP charged of Gutka supply

KARACHI: A Sindh High Court (SHC) bench granted bail to a SSP alleged of involvement in Gutka/Mawa supply trade on Tuesday.

The high court bench granted protective bail to SSP Sanghar district Abid Ali who is charged of being involved in the illegal trade.

The court ordered the accused to appear before the concerned court of law within two weeks. It also ordered him to deposit Rs. 10,000 surety bonds in the court.

It is to be mentioned here that the SSP Sanghar and other accused have been charged of being involved in Gutka/Mawa and other unhealthy items trade.

The Federal Constitutional Court (FCC) in November last year dismissed a petition seeking to lift the ban on Gutka, ARY News reported.

During the hearing, Justice Hasan Azhar Rizvi highlighted the significant health hazards posed by Gutka, a chewable product made from betel nut (supari).

He noted that Gutka is even more harmful than cigarettes and is a leading cause of oral cancer, with hospitals increasingly treating patients suffering from related illnesses.

The court’s decision reinforces the ban on Gutka, underlining the serious public health risks associated with its consumption.