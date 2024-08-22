SHC hears case against forest land grabbing in Sindh

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has served notices to the forest department and others over encroachment of 24,000 acres forest land by influential persons in Sindh, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The court issued notices over a miscellaneous petition filed by a citizen Ali Nawaz Unar against the encroachment.

“Around 24,000 acres of forest land in Gambat, Sobho Dero has been encroached by influential people. They are earning millions of rupees by cultivating the encroached land,” petition read.

Secretary Forest and Wildlife department also appeared in the court. The report on payment of carbon credit funds from foreign companies was also submitted in the court.

The court issued orders for getting assistance from rangers and concerned sessions judge for ending the encroachment of the forest land.

“There is a force in KP and Punjab for protection of the forest land,” the bench observed. “A forests protection force being formed by introducing amendments in the law,” the secretary forest informed the court.

The bench summoned report from the law and forest departments’ secretaries in the next hearing. “The court will issue suitable orders in case of no progress over the matter,” the bench said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case until September 04.