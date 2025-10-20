SHC hears petition on tree-cutting at Karachi's Shara-e-Faisal

KARACHI: The Director General Parks informed the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday that a detailed reply over cutting of trees along Karachi’s Shara-e-Faisal being submitted in the court today.

In a previous hearing of the case the court had directed the DG Parks to appear before the court in person on October 20 (today).

The high court had also directed provincial authorities to submit a detailed report on the cutting of trees along Karachi’s Shara-e-Faisal.

A division bench of the SHC was hearing a petition filed against the large-scale chopping of trees on the city’s main traffic artery.

The government lawyer said that the written reply with regard to tree cutting will be submitted during the court time today.

The bench adjourned further hearing of the case until December 02.

The court in the previous hearing instructed the prosecutor to provide details of how many trees have been cut over the years and to explain where and to whom the timber was sold.

The bench further questioned whether any auction of the timber had been held, directing the prosecutor to submit a proper report.

During the proceedings, the Sindh government counsel argued that new trees were being planted to replace those cut down. However, the court asked for specific details regarding the fate of the timber from previously chopped trees, including the sale process and prices.

A petition filed by a citizen, accused the authorities concerned of violating environmental laws and judicial directives.

Chief Secretary of Sindh, Secretary Local Government and Secretary Forest department were made respondents in the petition.