SHC hears petitions of four disappeared persons’

KARACHI: The lawyers and family members didn’t appear during hearing of four missing persons petitions in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday.

The high court was hearing missing cases of Khadim, Fida Hussain, Zaheer and others.

The lawyer of a missing person Kashif Hussain told the court that he had disappeared from the airport and requested to the court for the CCTV footage.

“Do you have requested for it in your petition,” Justice Zafar Rajput asked the lawyer. “I didn’t request in writing, but it is necessary,” lawyer said.

“How could the court orders on a verbal request, you should submit a written application,” the bench said.

The court also issued notice on a petition seeking recovery of Ubaid, who had disappeared from Gulshan Iqbal.

The court directed that the copies of petitions should also be provided to government counsels.

The high court adjourned further hearing of the case until June 01.

In an earlier hearing, the high court bench was informed about return of two missing persons during hearing of six petitions about disappearances.

The high court bench comprised of Justice Zafar Rajput dismissed two petitions after informed about return of two missing citizens Zulfiqar and Abdul Haq to homes.