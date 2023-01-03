SHC hears plea against political administrators in local bodies

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) has issued notices over a petition challenging appointment of district administrators on political grounds, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The high court has issued notices for January 04, on a petition against appointment of political administrators after announcement of the election schedule for local government polls in Karachi and Hyderabad.

According to the petition Furqan Utaib, Syed Shakeel Ahmed, and Muhammad Sharif have been appointed district municipal administrators. “These administrators are also members of the MQM Rabita Committee,” the petitioner said.

“The appointment of these officers on political grounds, has been an effort to influence the results of the local government elections,” petitioner pleaded.

“The Sindh government in cahoots with the MQM violating electoral laws,” according to petition.

Petition seeks the court to declare the postings in violation of the electoral rules as unlawful and void.

Chief Secretary Sindh and Secretary Local Government appeared in person before the court in the hearing.

According to a news report, the Sindh government has decided to relieve administrators of Korangi and Karachi East district municipal corporations under the orders of the Election Commission of Pakistan.

Sources said that the government has decided to remove Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Muhammad Sharif from the office as administrators of DMC Korangi and Karachi East under the orders of the ECP.

Administrator Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Muhammad Farooq will also be removed from office, provincial government sources said.

The election commission had directed removal of the administrators of the local councils posted on the recommendation of Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan.

The PTI and Jamaat Islami had challenged the posting of the political administrators with the election commission.

