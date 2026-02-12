SHC informed missing man killed in police encounter

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s constitutional bench, while hearing the cases of over 20 missing persons, was informed on Thursday in a police report that one of the missing has been killed in a police encounter.

It was disclosed in a police report to the high court bench that a missing man, Shahmeer, has been killed in a police encounter.

The bench summoned the SSP East in personal capacity and ordered to submit a complete report to the constitutional bench on February 19.

Investigation Officer of Sachal police station said that Shahmeer has been killed in an encounter with police.

Petitioner’s lawyer told the court that Shahmeer was detained two days’ before the police encountry.

The court expressed surprize over killing of a detained citizen in encounter with police.

The constitutional bench also summoned reports about other missing persons.