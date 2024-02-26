25.9 C
Karachi
Monday, February 26, 2024
spot_img
- Advertisement -
 

SHC issues arrest warrants of four accused in Murtaza Bhutto murder case

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants of four accused in Murtaza Bhutto murder case, ARY News reported.

The high court hearing appeals against acquittal of police officers in Murtaza Bhutto murder case.

Four murder accused Ghulam Mustafa, Gulzar Ahmed, Zafar Ahmed and Asghar Memon were absent in the case hearing. The court also rejected the plea of a former police officer Wajid Durrani seeking exemption from the court hearing.

A brother of former police chief of Karachi, late Shahid Hayat, approached the court for pursuing the appeal. The court granted request of Shahid Hayat’s brother.

The lawyers informed the court that four police officers nominated as accused in the case have expired. Lawyers told the court that Shahid Hayat, Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Agha Muhammad Jameel and Masood Sharif have died.

The bench directed concerned SHOs to verify the matter and produce its report in court.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto said that the court intends to tackle the appeal, which has been pending since year 2010.

The bench summoned further details of the case till April 22.

Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s servant Noor Muhammad had filed appeal in the high court in year 2010 against acquittal of the accused in the high-profile murder case.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.