SHC issues arrest warrants of four accused in Murtaza Bhutto murder case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Monday issued bailable arrest warrants of four accused in Murtaza Bhutto murder case, ARY News reported.

The high court hearing appeals against acquittal of police officers in Murtaza Bhutto murder case.

Four murder accused Ghulam Mustafa, Gulzar Ahmed, Zafar Ahmed and Asghar Memon were absent in the case hearing. The court also rejected the plea of a former police officer Wajid Durrani seeking exemption from the court hearing.

A brother of former police chief of Karachi, late Shahid Hayat, approached the court for pursuing the appeal. The court granted request of Shahid Hayat’s brother.

The lawyers informed the court that four police officers nominated as accused in the case have expired. Lawyers told the court that Shahid Hayat, Shabbir Ahmed Qaimkhani, Agha Muhammad Jameel and Masood Sharif have died.

The bench directed concerned SHOs to verify the matter and produce its report in court.

Justice Naimatullah Phulpoto said that the court intends to tackle the appeal, which has been pending since year 2010.

The bench summoned further details of the case till April 22.

Mir Murtaza Bhutto’s servant Noor Muhammad had filed appeal in the high court in year 2010 against acquittal of the accused in the high-profile murder case.