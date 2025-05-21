SHC issues notices to FIA, others over freezing Arif Alvi’s bank account

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court on Wednesday issued notices to the FIA and other respondents on freezing of the bank accounts of former President Arif Alvi and his family members.

Arif Alvi’s lawyer told the high court bench during the hearing that the FIA has frozen the bank accounts of the former president, his spouse and children on the basis of an inquiry.

” Freezing the accounts of entire family has made it difficult to meet daily expenses,” the lawyer said. The court inquired whether your fees would have also been paid. The lawyer replied that he is fighting this case without any fee.

The bench said that notices being issued to the parties to summon their replies.

The court issued notices to the parties and summoned their replies by June 05.

The Prosecutor General of Sindh had in an earlier hearing submitted a report in the high court stating that in 2018, a case was registered at Civil Lines Police Station for arson and rioting, but no case had been registered against him with the FIA.

The former president had filed a request for case details, and the court had also asked the federal government for case details. The court had barred arrest of the former president under various charges.

PTI founder, former President Arif Alvi and others booked in a case related to the November 24 protests.

The case was registered at the Taxila police station in Rawalpindi under the Anti-Terrorism Act. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister and other PTI leaders were also named in the case.

The case included charges of robbery, attempted murder, and other sections of the Pakistan Penal Code. The PTI leadership was accused of inciting violence and damaging public property during the protests.