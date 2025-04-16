SHC issues notices to IG Sindh, others in missing persons’ case

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) issued notices to the IG Sindh Police, DG Rangers and other respondents on Wednesday while hearing petitions of five missing persons.

The court ordered respondents to submit reply within two weeks.

The lawyer of a petition informed the court that a man Murtaza has been missing from Gulshan Iqbal since April 11. “The police was contacted but no information received about the disappeared person”.

“Another person Akram has been missing since April 12 from the Scheme-33,” the court was told.

Moreover, the relatives of two missing persons Nawaz Ali and Ali Nawaz didn’t appear in the court hearing.

The court also adjourned hearing of the petition about recovery of another disappeared person Muhammad Naqshbandi.

In an earlier hearing, the high court bench was informed about return of two missing persons during hearing of six petitions about disappearances.

The high court bench comprised of Justice Zafar Rajput dismissed two petitions after informed about return of two missing citizens Zulfiqar and Abdul Haq to homes.

Justice Rajput expressed resentment over the police tackling of the issue of disappeared persons. “Any Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) are devised how to investigate the case,” the court questioned.

“Did you get details of the national identity card, passport or bank accounts,” the bench asked the investigation officer.

“Letters wrote to concerned departments for details but no reply received,” investigation officer said.

“You don’t know, if the citizens have been missing or intentionally went into hiding,” court remarked. “We follow the court’s instructions,” IO replied. “Leave courts they come later, try to focus on your work,” Judge said.

“Appear before the court with complete details on April 30,” the bench said.