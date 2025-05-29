SHC Larkana bench hears Qambar Lady teacher’s murder case

LARKANA: “Law and order situation has become worst, as Shikarpur to Kandhkot area has been under the rule of bandits, while influential people providing shelter to dacoits in Sindh, and supplying them arms but police fail to act”.

Justice Amjad Sehto remarked in Sindh High Court’s Larkana bench during hearing of the government school Qambar’s teacher Sadaf Haslo’s murder case.

IG Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon and additional secretary home department appeared before the court in the case hearing.

The court ordered the IG Sindh to issue strict orders to the SSPs for maintenance of law and order.

“The law and order worsened from Sukkur to Larkana owing to the bandits to the extent that it has become impossible to travel on the highway,” the court observed.

“How many bandits of the katcha area have been eliminated till now, when will an operation against bandits will be launched in the area to restore the law and order,” Justice Amjad Ali Sehto asked IG Sindh.

The bench questioned about any progress in arrest of the accused in Qambar’s school teacher Sadaf Haslo’s murder case. “When the accused will be arrested,” court asked the police chief.

“An investigation team, headed by DIG Larkana, has been constituted, we are also getting help from the FIA for arrest of the accused,” IG Sindh replied.

“The head money for arrest of the accused has also been increased from one million to 2.5 million,” police chief said.

Sadaf Haslo, a teacher at Qambar government primary school, was murdered by her policeman groom in April this year while on her way to home from school.