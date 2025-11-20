SHC moved against delay in issuing driving licenses in Karachi

KARACHI: A citizen has filed a petition with Sindh High Court (SHC) against delays in the issuance of driving licenses in Karachi, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, the petition filed by citizen Faizan Hussain, stated that agent mafias have taken control outside driving license centres, causing serious inconvenience to citizens. Applicants are forced to endure long queues to obtain their licenses.

It further notes that the Punjab government has implemented a modern licensing system in Lahore, and similar improvements and modernisation should be introduced in Karachi as well.

The petitioner has requested that Lahore’s advanced licensing model be adopted in Sindh.

The petition also seeks strict action against agents operating outside license branches.

It is to be noted that a large number of people are visiting driving license branches in Karachi specially after enforcement of e-challan system in the metropolis.

Earlier, Inspector General (IG) Sindh Ghulam Nabi Memon announced strict penalties for motorists driving without a valid license.

Speaking at a ceremony in Karachi, the IG Sindh revealed that authorities initially considered imposing fines of up to Rs100,000 on those driving without a license. However, the Sindh government directed police not to impose such an excessive amount.