SHC moved for recovery of 120 livestock from police custody

SUKKUR: A petition has been filed at the Sukkur Bench of the Sindh High Court (SHC) seeking the recovery of 120 livestock, including 84 buffaloes from police custody, ARY News reported on Thursday.

As per details, residents of a village near Ubawro tehsil in Ghotki district approached the SHC for recovery of livestock that were taken during a raid.

The residents in their plea filed with the Sindh High Court (SHC) stated that police conducted raids on their homes around two months ago in connection with a murder case and arrested 12 individuals.

The lawyer of the petitioners informed the court that during the raids, police also took away cash, jewellery and valuables worth millions of rupees. He added that around 140 livestock were seized during the operation.

Despite the court orders, the police returned only 20 buffaloes, the counsel said, alleging that the DSP Ubawro and SHO Rafiq Soomro have refused to return the remaining animals.

The petition states that 84 buffaloes, 20 goats, 10 sheep and six cows are still being withheld, and has requested the court to initiate contempt of court proceedings for non-compliance with its orders.