SHC moved over establishment of Karachi cattle market near housing societies ‎

KARACHI: A petition has been filed with the Sindh High Court (SHC), seeking relief for the residents of housing societies near Karachi cattle market, ARY NEWS reported.

The petition filed by a resident of the area highlighted that the local population is facing difficulties in moving to and from their homes owing to road blockades after the establishment of one of the biggest cattle markets of the city at Super Highway.

“The locals have been asked to get a pass for their motorcycles and cars and are being charged Rs6,000 for a four-wheeler’s pass and Rs 3,000 for a two-wheeler’s pass,” it said.

The Sindh High Court was asked to intervene in the matter and provide relief to the masses.

The court sought a layout plan of the societies from the resident in order to decide on the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that thousands of sacrificial animals from across the country have reached Karachi’s cattle market located at Superhighway.

The market measuring 900 acres was formally inaugurated on June 10.

Sellers and buyers are being asked to comply with the COVID-19-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) in repetitive announcements from the loudspeakers in the market.

Besides this, the ministry of health had issued COVID guidelines to be followed during Eid-ul-Azha besides expressing concern that cattle markets could become a source of virus spread in the country.

According to the guidelines issued by the federal health ministry, there are concerns regarding virus spread from cattle markets and called for strict implementation on COVID SOPs in them nationwide.

“Social distancing should be ensured at the cattle markets besides also implementing directives regarding facemask,” the ministry said adding that the temperature of those entering the market should be checked other than sanitizing the hands of the visitors.

Those selling and purchasing sacrificial animals at the market should be vaccinated, it said.