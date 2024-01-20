24.9 C
SHC orders air quality inspection of Shershah scrap market area

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) summoned report of the air quality of Shershah area situating the largest scrap market over a petition, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The high court also summoned the SSP Keamari and SHO Pak Colony in personal capacity on February 1st.

Pir Kareem Jan in a petition said that the scrap dealers burn plastic coils to get copper. “The burning coil releases hazardous carbon mono oxide in air polluting the air”.

Petitioner complained that he and several residents of the area suffering from asthma and other diseases owing to the air pollution. “The major cause of the death of my brother was also unhygienic air,” Pir Sarhandi claimed.

Scrap dealers of the junk market resorted to harassment on objecting over burning coils in the open air, petitioner said.

SHO Pak Colony police station and other officials were complained of the matter, but they did nothing, according to petitioner. “The SSP Keamari and SHO Pak Colony pressuring to take back the petition”.

The court ordered the SHO to extend cooperation to the environment team for the air quality inspection.

