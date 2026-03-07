SHC orders police to register missing case of a Karachi man

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court’s (SHC) constitutional bench on Saturday heard petitions for recovery of three missing persons.

The high court ordered the Sachal police station to register missing case of a man Waseem, who disappeared from the area.

The bench also ordered constitution of a joint investigation team (JIT) for recovery of another missing citizen Kaleemullah. The court further ordered that the human rights officials should also be included in the JIT.

The court also issued orders to the SHO Shah Latif police and DSP to take steps for recovery of a missing man Sarwech Sargani.

The court summoned progress report about recovery of three missing men from police within four weeks.

In a previous hearing police informed the court that the two missing persons from Gulshan Iqbal and Shahrah Noorjahan police jurisdictions have been traced.

“Missing citizens Noman Shah and Saif ur Rehman have returned to their homes,” police said in its report.

The high court bench after police report dismissed the case.

The bench also summoned progress reports from police about recovery of other missing persons.