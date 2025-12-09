SHC questions extra marks to police children in recruitment case

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court Sukkur bench on Tuesday ordered NAB investigation over 15 additional marks the children of policemen while hearing the police recruitment case.

“Where is the IG Sindh Police who was summoned for the court hearing,” the bench asked.

Government lawyer replied that the IG Sindh could not appear before the court owing to his official engagements.

“If the office work is more important than the court’s order,” Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi questioned.

“Why the children of the police officers and personnel have been given extra 15 marks,” the bench asked.

Additional IG Naeem Shaikh could not convince the court over the issue.

The court said that the case being sent to the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for inquiry.

In a previous hearing, the Sindh High Court bench comprises of Justice Zulfiqar Ali Sangi and Justice Riazat Ali heard various petitions with regard to irregularities in recruitment of constables in Sindh Police Department.

The court remarked that the list, issued by the police department, has been tempered. “The eligible candidates denied their right, failed candidates declared pass and their orders were issued,” court said.