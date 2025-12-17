SHC resents over state of Govt libraries in Sindh

SUKKUR: The Sindh High Court in a written order on Wednesday expressed resentment over the performance of government departments after hearing of petitions seeking restoration of government libraries.

Sindh High Court’s Sukkur bench comprises of Justice Zulfiqar Sangi and Justice Abdul Hamid Bhurgari, in the court order summoned the Director General Libraries in personal capacity.

The bench declared the reports submitted by deputy commissioners of Sukkur, Ghotki, Noshehro Feroz and Khairpur Mirs as ‘non-serious’.

Court in its written order observed that the problems of government’s libraries are unresolved since last one decade. “The state of libraries in rural areas has been worst, which demonstrate the government’s neglect”.

The court also summoned report about each and every library on taluka level. It also summoned a comprehensive report from the Secretary Finance about budget and funding to libraries.