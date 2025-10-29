SHC reserves decision over challenge to minister's bar council candidacy

KARACHI: A Sindh High Court bench on Wednesday concluded hearing on a petition against provincial Home Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar’s contesting the election of the Sindh Bar Council.

The court reserved its decision on the case after concluding arguments of the lawyers, which will be announced today.

“If Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has been entitled to salary as the minister,” the court asked. “He is not the employee of the government of Pakistan in his ministerial capacity,” government lawyers said.

Petitioner’s lawyer said that the Advocate General has been subordinate to the provincial law minister, how could he assist the court? “Advocate General is appointed by the governor, he is not a subordinate to the provincial minister,” Jawad Dero advocate argued.

The court restrained the advocate general from arguments, and the additional advocate general Saif presented arguments.

“The petitioner is not affected and aggrieved party with Zia Lanjar’s contesting the bar council’s election,” Barrister Shabbir Shah argued. “Petition is non-maintainable, should be rejected by the court”, federal and provincial government’s lawyers said.

Provincial home minister, advocate general and the returning officer of the Sindh Bar Council have been made party in the petition.

Petitioner Ashfaq Panhwar argued that Ziaul Hassan Lanjar has been the provincial minister and has submitted nomination papers for contesting the Sindh Bar Council’s election from Shaheed Benazirabad. “He is also a member of Sindh Assembly and enjoying allowances and other privileges from the government”. “He is not eligible to contest the bar council’s election as per rules,” petitioner argued.

He pleaded to the court to reject the nomination papers of Zia Lanjar for the election of the Sindh Bar Council”.