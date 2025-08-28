SHC seeks report on tree cutting along Sharea Faisal

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Thursday directed provincial authorities to submit a detailed report on the cutting of trees along Karachi’s Sharea Faisal.

A division bench of the SHC was hearing a petition filed against the large-scale chopping of trees on the city’s main artery.

The court instructed the prosecutor to provide details of how many trees have been cut over the years and to explain where and to whom the timber was sold.

The bench further questioned whether any auction of the timber had been held, directing the prosecutor to submit a proper report.

During the proceedings, the counsel for the Sindh government argued that new trees were being planted to replace those cut down. However, the court asked for specific details regarding the fate of the timber from previously felled trees, including the sale process and prices.

SHC also summoned the Director General Parks to appear before the court in person at the next hearing scheduled for October 20.

Read More: Govt, environment agency submit reply in SHC in Karachi tree cutting case

Earlier, the Sindh government and the Sindh Environmental Protection Agency (SEPA) submitted reply in the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday in a petition about cutting trees along Sharea Faisal in Karachi.

A high court bench had restrained the authorities concerned from cutting trees along Sharea Faisal and directed the director general of the Sepa and others to submit a comprehensive report.

The petition filed by a citizen, accused the authorities concerned of violating environmental laws and judicial directives.

Chief Secretary of Sindh, Secretary Local Government and Secretary Forest department were made respondents in the petition.