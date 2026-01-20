SHC serves notices to govt, others in Gul Plaza fire case

KARACHI: Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the Sindh government, Commissioner Karachi, KMC and other parties over the Gul Plaza fire incident.

The high court bench heard petitions with regard to Gul Plaza tragedy.

The court summoned a detailed report from Commissioner Karachi over the deadly fire incident.

“Gul Plaza Shopping Mall has been a busy commercial centre of Karachi,” petitioner’s lawyer said. “Several human lives have lost in the tragic incident”.

Petitioner asked the court to fix responsibility of the incident and order against them.

“The incident has been clear evidence of the ineligibility of the concerned departments,” petitioner’s counsel Nadeem Shaikh said.

He seeks the court order to the authorities to assess the losses in the incident and steps for its compensation.

A massive fire at Gul Plaza shopping mall on M.A. Jinnah Road thoroughfare of Karachi has left the city reeling, after breaking out on January 17 around 10:00 P.M., the fire was brought under control after 34 hours leaving several people dead and untraced in the tragedy.