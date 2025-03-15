‘She-Hulk’ star Tatiana Maslany responds to backlash after 3 years of release

After almost three years since the premiere of Marvel’s mini live-action series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’, Canadian actor Tatiana Maslany, who essayed the titular Jennifer Walters in the show, responded to the negative reception of the title.

In her latest interview with a Hollywood publication, actor Tatiana Maslany addressed the toxic response towards her MCU series ‘She-Hulk: Attorney at Law’, which was heavily criticized not only for its controversial visual effects and CGI work but was also targeted with sexist backlash, like other female-led Marvel projects.

However, much to the surprise, Maslany believes that ‘She-Hulk’ creator Jessica Gao already ‘knew that was going to happen’.

She recalled her first meeting with Gao and began to share, “The script and my meeting with Jessica Gao before the audition was like, ‘She’s so funny. She’s so interesting. I’m so curious about her take on this character. I feel like she and I can build something really interesting, and we have a similar sense of humour.’ That just became more and more apparent as I was working on the project, that she was like the thing.”

Maslany continued, “I also found interest in the idea of, and we sort of got into this in the series, inhabiting a body that makes people talk to you differently, respect you differently, treat you differently, objectify you. What does that do inside to how you feel about yourself? Where does that instil confidence? Where does that detract from how you know yourself to be when you are performing what people expect? I don’t know because to this day, my comments on my Instagram back 40 weeks ago, they like to go in all over there.”

“For me, what’s so exciting is that Jessica Gao knew that was going to happen,” she shared. “She wrote it into the show. There’s something in She-Hulk that is looking out, and she’s aware of the camera. She’s aware of somebody watching her. There’s something about the inherent quality to that character that is self-aware and that understands her place within the MCU or within a series or a TV show or a scene or whatever, just like Jennifer Walters is aware of her place within the legal system and how she’s struggling as a woman to be taken seriously or to be respected.”

“Again, there are so many more interesting things that I can look to than vitriolic fan response where people don’t like it or just want to be mean and use you as a dumping ground for their worst thoughts,” she maintained. “But again, like you were saying, there are people who I meet at conventions who are like, ‘I love that show,’ or, ‘I’ve been reading She-Hulk since I was a kid, and the story of the show is exactly what she was like.’ You just remember that stuff and then you work through it.”

“It’s a constant thing,” Maslany concluded.

Notably, along with Tatiana Maslany in the titular lead, ‘She-Hulk’ starred Mark Ruffalo, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, Jameela Jamil, and Ginger Gonzaga in pivotal roles. Kat Coiro and Anu Valia helmed the nine-episodic series.

